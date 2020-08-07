New this morning: Father, son seeking bond in Ahmaud Arbery killing

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Separate motions have been filed in court requesting bond for Travis and Gregory McMichael, two of three suspects charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in February in Glynn County.

The third suspect, William “Roddie” Bryan was recently denied bond during a court hearing in July.

The McMichaels are charged with malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony. The father and son were indicted in late June.

The two have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Also filed Thursday were two motions to have two charges dropped. Attorneys for Travis and Gregory want the charges of malice murder and criminal attempt to commit a felony removed.

Graphic cellphone video led to a national uproar over the case and the fact that no one had been arrested at the time. Arbery — an avid jogger with family ties to the CSRA and who’s buried near Waynesboro — was killed Feb. 23, but charges were not filed for weeks, drawing scrutiny to law enforcement and prosecutors in the area. Gregory McMichael is a former law enforcement officer.

The death of Arbery prompted protests and memorials across calling for police reform and racial justice that gained steam after the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks, all Black people who were killed at the hands of white officers.

The video shows Travis McMichael shooting Arbery in the middle of the road in a Brunswick neighborhood in February. Bryan was the one who recorded the video.

In an incident report, Gregory McMichael told police they chased Arbery because they thought he was a burglary suspect.

