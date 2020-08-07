Mom of two gifted new car to help drive through pandemic hardship

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cars come in and out of Kendrick Paint and Body all day, but the shop changed more than just tires for one local healthcare worker.

“It’s like winning the lottery.”

Sandra Black works at University Hospital. She’s a single mother of two who unfortunately saw her hours get cut during the pandemic.

And to make matters worse, she and her son share a car, so it's been tough to figure out how to get around sometimes.

“I’ve been borrowing my son’s car, and he’s been ready to start back to school, so it’s been a little bit of a burden thinking about having to buy another car,” Black explained.

But now, that burden has been lifted, thanks to Kendrick Pain and Body in Augusta.

The shop started giving away cars years ago to families in need. It's been a while since they have given a car away, but staff thought now was a great time to bring it back.

“One of the things that meant most for us was making sure they were either a front line worker--police, fire department, ambulance driver--or a healthcare worker on the front lines,” Stephen Kendrick, jr., owner of Kendrick Paint and Body, said.

They posted on Facebook, looking for someone with a story like Sandra's. And she had no idea she was nominated.

“When she called me back the second time, I was like, ‘Me? Me? You’re calling me? Sandra Black?”

Black says she's always been blessed with a good family but has never been lucky -- until now.

“We’re living in scary times, hard times, with everything that’s going on, and just to have this little bit of happiness come into my life right now, it’s just like wow,” Black said. “What you really need to do is you need to show up at my house in like two hours and see me still sitting in it and saying, Oh my God, this is my car. Oh my God, this is my car.‘”

