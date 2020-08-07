Advertisement

MLB tightening virus protocols, including masks in dugouts

Members of the Tampa Bay Rays wear face masks while standing in the dugout during the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, July 31, 2020, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 6-3.
Members of the Tampa Bay Rays wear face masks while standing in the dugout during the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, July 31, 2020, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 6-3.((Source: AP Photo/Julio Cortez))
By Jake Seiner
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is cracking down on coronavirus safety protocols, mandating that players and staff wear face coverings at all times, including in the dugouts and bullpens, except for players on the field of play.

The league sent a memo to teams Wednesday outlining changes to its 2020 operations manual after outbreaks on the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals led to 21 postponements in the first two weeks of a shortened 60-game season.

The memo, obtained by The Associated Press on Wednesday night, says that repeated or flagrant violators of the protocols could be banned from participating in the 2020 season and postseason.

