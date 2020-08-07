Advertisement

Local woman launches thriving eatery with $10 and a dash of laughter

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - People have been finding creative ways to earn a living during the pandemic.

And like many, one local woman took a leap of faith and started her own business.

Aerisolis Hermandez says she needed to find a way to make money, so she spent her last $10 on ingredients to make empanadas.

“I think I made 50 empanadas and I sold the 50 empanadas,” she said.

Then she used the money she made to buy more ingredients and made even more empanadas — selling out for the second time.

“I say, ‘Oh, I can cook,’” she said with a laugh. 

She says all magic starts in the kitchen.

She realized her true gift and wanted to bring something new to the Augusta area, so she opened her own restaurant, The Crazy Empanada.

“Yes, The Crazy Empanada because it started with a crazy idea,” she said, laughing. 

She says it’s not only a restaurant where you can get empanadas, but a place that will take your taste buds around the globe.

“I want to take you to Peru,” she said.

She says when you stop by, you’re guaranteed a visit you’ll never forget.

Whether it’s outstanding service.

Her sweet laugh.

Or her crazy empanadas.

