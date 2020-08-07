Advertisement

Grovetown men charged with child porn in federal indictments

A pair of Grovetown residents arrested last year on child pornography charged have been indicted by the federal government.
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pair of Grovetown residents arrested last year on child pornography charged have been indicted by the federal government.

Jordan Logan, 35, and Johnathan Malone, 22, were both indicted on one count of possession of child pornography.

Malone was arrested in an April GBI raid and Logan was arrested the next month in a similar raid.

“Cyber exploitation of children is at epidemic levels, and we commend our law enforcement partners for their diligence in finding those who would engage in such abhorrent behavior,” U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine said in a statement. “We likewise will be diligent in prosecuting these cases to the fullest extent of the law.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

