Georgia to add Arkansas and Mississippi State to schedule

ATHENS-- Arkansas and Mississippi State will be added to the University of Georgia 2020 football schedule to make up the Bulldogs’ 10-game conference-only slate according to an announcement Friday by the Southeastern Conference.

Georgia will play Mississippi State at home and Arkansas in Fayetteville.

The full schedule of dates listing when the games will be played will be announced in the next two weeks by the SEC.

Georgia’s original schedule already included home games with Vanderbilt, Tennessee, and Auburn along with road games at Alabama, South Carolina, Missouri, and Kentucky. The annual neutral site game with Florida in Jacksonville is also on the schedule.

Georgia and Arkansas last met in 2014 in Little Rock with the Bulldogs winning 45-32. The two teams last met in Athens in 2010 with the Razorbacks winning, 31-24. Georgia defeated Arkansas, 52-41, in the ‘Dogs last visit to Fayetteville in 2009.

Georgia has won seven of the last eight meetings between the two teams and leads the series 10-4-0.

Georgia and Mississippi State last met in Athens in 2017 with the Bulldogs winning 31-3. Georgia last visited Starkville in 2010 and suffered a 24-12 loss to State.

Georgia has won 11 of the last 12 meetings in the series and leads the overall series 17-6.

