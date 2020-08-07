Georgia Tech’s Revised Football Schedule Unveiled

THE FLATS – The Atlantic Coast Conference revealed Georgia Tech’s revised 2020 football schedule on Thursday. The Yellow Jackets open their 11-game regular season on Sept. 12 at Florida State and lift the lid on their six-game home slate on Sept. 19 vs. UCF.

The ACC Board of Directors determined last week that teams would play an 11-game schedule with 10 conference games and one non-conference matchup, should public health guidance allow it.

After beginning the season at FSU on Sept. 12, the Jackets will play the first of six games on their ultra-attractive home schedule on Sept. 19 against UCF. Tech was originally scheduled to play the Knights at home on Friday, Sept. 18.

The rest of the Yellow Jackets’ home schedule includes ACC games versus Louisville (Friday, Oct. 9), Clemson (Oct. 17), Notre Dame (Oct. 31), Pitt (Nov. 14) and Duke (Nov. 28).

In addition to the opener at Florida State, the rest of the road slate includes ACC contests at Syracuse (Sept. 26), Boston College (Oct. 24), Miami (Nov. 21) and NC State (Dec. 5).

The schedule includes at least two open dates (Oct. 3 and Nov. 7), with the ACC Championship Game to be played on either Dec. 12 or 19 in Charlotte, N.C. The top two teams in the final ACC standings will participate in the ACC title game. The league will not be split into divisions and Notre Dame will play a full ACC schedule and be eligible to participate in the conference championship game.

All six home games will be played at Bobby Dodd Stadium and included in Georgia Tech’s 2020 season ticket package. For the latest information on 2020 season tickets, season ticket members should reference the email they received from the Georgia Tech athletics ticket office earlier this week or call their account representative.

REVISED 2020 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 12 at Florida State (Tallahassee, Fla.)

SEPT. 19 vs. UCF (BOBBY DODD STADIUM)

Sept. 26 at Syracuse (Syracuse, N.Y.)

OCT. 9 (FRIDAY) vs. LOUISVILLE (BOBBY DODD STADIUM)

OCT. 17 vs. CLEMSON (BOBBY DODD STADIUM)

Oct. 24 at Boston College (Chestnut Hill, Mass.)

OCT. 31 vs. NOTRE DAME (BOBBY DODD STADIUM)

NOV. 14 vs. PITT (BOBBY DODD STADIUM)

Nov. 21 at Miami (Miami Gardens, Fla.)

NOV. 28 vs. DUKE (BOBBY DODD STADIUM)

Dec. 5 at NC State (Raleigh, N.C.)

