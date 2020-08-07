Advertisement

GEORGIA PRESIDENT JERE MOREHEAD NAMED TO NCAA BOARD OF GOVERNORS AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS

(WCTV)
By Georgia Bulldogs
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
University of Georgia President Jere Morehead has been appointed to the NCAA Division I Board of Governors and Board of Directors, it was announced Thursday by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

The NCAA Board of Governors is the highest governance body in the NCAA and is composed of institutional chief executive officers that oversee Association-wide issues. The board is charged with ensuring that each division operates consistently with the basic purposes, fundamental policies and general principles of the Association. Morehead is now one of 16 voting board members.

The NCAA Board of Directors is responsible for strategy and policy and overseeing legislation and management of the division. The board focuses on strategic topics in college sports and their relationship to higher education and monitors legislation to ensure it does not conflict with policies and goals, among other responsibilities.

“I am honored to represent the Southeastern Conference on the NCAA Board of Governors and the Division 1 Council, particularly during these challenging times,” President Morehead said. “Our conference benefits from the tremendous leadership provided by Commissioner Sankey, and I look forward to working closely with him and my fellow SEC Presidents on the important issues that we must solve together.” 

The appointment to the Board of Governors and Board of Directors continues President Morehead’s work in positions of leadership with the NCAA.  He previously served on the NCAA Presidential Forum and the NCAA Working Group on Name, Image, and Likeness.  In addition, he is the current Vice President of the Southeastern Conference.

“President Morehead has played an important role in several key leadership positions for the Southeastern Conference related to the NCAA, and his experience and understanding of issues across the national landscape of intercollegiate athletics will be beneficial in these important board positions,” said Sankey. “The SEC is fortunate to have a leader like Jere Morehead who can represent the Conference on the important matters that lie ahead for us in college athletics.”

The President of UGA since 2013, Morehead begins a four-year appointment to the Board of Governors and Board of Directors effective immediately.

