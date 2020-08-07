Advertisement

GA DPH opens ‘mega testing’ site for COVID-19

With the continuing rise of COVID-19 cases in Georgia, state Department of Public Health and emergency officials are opening a “mega testing” site in Atlanta.
With the continuing rise of COVID-19 cases in Georgia, state Department of Public Health and emergency officials are opening a “mega testing” site in Atlanta.(KY3)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the continuing rise of COVID-19 cases in Georgia, state Department of Public Health and emergency officials are opening a “mega testing” site in Atlanta.

According to DPH, health leaders are partnering with Gov. Brian Kemp’s office, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, and Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport to open the site near the Atlanta airport.

Health officials say they’ll be able to test 5,000 people per day for free at the site on 1800 Sullivan Road in College Park.

The site will be open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Aug. 10 to Aug. 26. Testing is available to all state residents, but appointments and registrations are recommended.

You can register ahead online at DoINeedACOVID19Test.com, but appointments are limited to 500 on the first day only.

Test results will generally be available within 48 to 72 hours.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SRS gains 72 coronavirus cases in a week

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Steve Byerly
The Savannah River Site said that as of Friday morning, there had been a total of 302 cases of COVID-19 among its workforce of more than 11,000.

News

At the scene of Allendale plane crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
This was the scene on Aug. 7, 2020, after a small plane crashed near the Allendale County Airport.

News

Small plane crashes near Allendale County Airport

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
A small plane was destroyed in a crash near the Allendale County Airport, but the two people inside it survived.

News

Grovetown men charged with child porn in federal indictments

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A pair of Grovetown residents arrested last year on child pornography charged have been indicted by the federal government.

Latest News

News

See stunning drone video of Appling storm damage

Updated: 1 hours ago
A storm with 95 mph winds shredded trees and knocked over a big rig this week in Appling. Take a look.

News

2-vehicle crash south of Aiken sends 5 people to hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
A wreck Thursday night south of Aiken sent five people to a hospital and hindered traffic on U.S. 1 for a time.

News

Texas boy delivers care packages to essential workers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KFOX Staff
Five-year-old Wilburt Coleman has been going door-to door, giving care packages to families with essential workers and those most vulnerable to the virus.

Education

GA U.S. Attorney wants all state students to see film on consequences

Updated: 3 hours ago
The film “Armed With Knowledge” portrays Noah, a preteen boy that ends up making a bad decision, leading to prison for illegal firearm possession

News

SC school buses will be disinfected with electrostatic sprayers

Updated: 3 hours ago
Masks will be required on South Carolina school buses this year and they’ll be capped at 67 percent capacity.

News

FDA loosens mask guidelines due to shortage

Updated: 3 hours ago
Nurses unions, governors and others say they are struggling to get personal protective equipment for frontline health care workers.