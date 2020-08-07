GA DPH opens ‘mega testing’ site for COVID-19

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the continuing rise of COVID-19 cases in Georgia, state Department of Public Health and emergency officials are opening a “mega testing” site in Atlanta.

According to DPH, health leaders are partnering with Gov. Brian Kemp’s office, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, and Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport to open the site near the Atlanta airport.

Health officials say they’ll be able to test 5,000 people per day for free at the site on 1800 Sullivan Road in College Park.

The site will be open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Aug. 10 to Aug. 26. Testing is available to all state residents, but appointments and registrations are recommended.

You can register ahead online at DoINeedACOVID19Test.com , but appointments are limited to 500 on the first day only.

Test results will generally be available within 48 to 72 hours.

