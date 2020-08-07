Falcons WR Ridley eager to step out of Julio’s large shadow

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Calvin Ridley is heading into his third season with the Atlanta Falcons and seems poised for a breakout year even though it will be difficult to escape Julio Jones’ imposing shadow.

Ridley likely would’ve reached 1,000 yards receiving a year ago if not for an abdominal injury that kept him out of the final three games.

Fully recovered, Ridley has big plans for this season. He even purchased his own Jugs machine to catch extra passes at home.

