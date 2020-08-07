Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We are expecting a dry start early, but a stalled front over the region will bring more scattered storms to the region in the afternoon through around midnight. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, and brief strong wind gusts will be possible again today. Highs are expected to reach the mid to low 90s. Winds will be out of the south mainly less than 10 mph.

Our pattern is expected to be slightly drier for the weekend. We should be dry most of the day Saturday with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. There will still be the opportunity for a few isolated storms to form in the afternoon and evening, but coverage should once again be isolated. Highs will be a little hotter Saturday and reach the mid to upper 90s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Sunday is looking like another day with hot highs in the mid to upper 90s and isolated storms after lunchtime.

Our pattern looks to turn wetter again by early next week. Scattered storms are expected Monday afternoon and evening with highs in the mid 90s.

