Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Tim Strong

Scattered storms expected this evening. Not as stormy for the weekend.
By Riley Hale
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Storms will be hit or miss through this evening and up until around midnight. Heavy downpours and brief strong wind gusts are possible with storms, but overall we are not expecting widespread impacts. Lows will be dropping to the low 70s by early Saturday. Winds will be light and variable overnight.

Isolated storms are possible this weekend, but most of the day will be dry Saturday and Sunday.
Isolated storms are possible this weekend, but most of the day will be dry Saturday and Sunday.(WRDW)

Our pattern is expected to be slightly drier for the weekend. We should be dry most of the day Saturday with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. There will still be the opportunity for a few isolated storms to form in the afternoon and evening, but coverage should once again be isolated. Any storms that do form should not last too much past sunset. Highs will be a little hotter Saturday and reach the mid to upper 90s. Winds will be out of swaying out the south between 5-10 mph.

Sunday is looking like another day with hot highs in the mid to upper 90s and isolated storms after lunchtime. Storms that form will likely be in the central and southern CSRA. Winds will remain out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Our pattern looks to turn wetter again by early next week. Scattered storms are expected Monday afternoon and evening with highs in the mid 90s. That pattern will continue through most of next week.

