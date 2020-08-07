Clemson’s Swinney: “Awesome” to return to field amid virus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was ecstatic to finally watch his players practice after months of uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tigers began workouts Thursday to prepare to try and return to the College Football Playoff for a sixth straight season.

The Atlantic Coast Conference champions weren’t totally unaffected by the virus. Swinney said starting defensive end Xavier Thomas would redshirt the season as he regained his fitness after several medical issues, including a case of COVID-19 that he had in the spring.

Swinney was optimistic college football would find a safe way to play this season.

