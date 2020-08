Clemson is atop the USA Today coaches’ preseason poll for a second straight year. The Tigers received 38 of 65 first-place votes. Ohio State is second in the poll and received 17 first-place votes. Alabama, Georgia and LSU round out the top five. The preseason Associated Press Top 25 will be released Aug. 24.

