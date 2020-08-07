Advertisement

Augusta mayor names members of Confederate monuments task force

Local activists spoke about the desire to remove these monuments, but not everyone in the community feels the same way.
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mayor Hardie Davis has tapped 11 people to come up with a plan regarding several of the city’s monuments, buildings, and streets that honor Confederate military officers.

The task force will have 60 days from the start of its first meeting to come up with recommendations on what the city should do with several public spaces such as the Confederate monument in downtown.

“With recent events involving racial injustice, The City understands the need to explore its options regarding our public spaces,” a statement from the city said.

With the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd, cities around the country have either begun removing monuments that honored Confederate leaders or coming up with plans to modify them.

The task force has six members appointed by Davis and five more appointed by the Augusta Commission.

  • Erick Montgomery
  • Nancy Glaser
  • Christine Miller Betts
  • Kelby Walker
  • Hardi Jones
  • Richard Peoples
  • Katie Delaigle
  • Dr. John Hayes
  • Cory Rogers
  • Dr. Mallory Millender
  • Tom Zange\

