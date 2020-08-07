Advertisement

Auburn and Ole Miss Added to Gamecocks' 2020 Football Schedule

(KBTX)
By South Carolina Gamecocks
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT
Auburn and Ole Miss have been added to the South Carolina Gamecocks' 10-game conference-only 2020 football schedule, the Southeastern Conference announced today. The Tigers will visit Williams-Brice Stadium, while the Gamecocks will travel to Oxford, Miss., to face the Rebels.

"I'm excited about adding two teams that are very familiar to me personally," said South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp. "We will travel to Oxford and have Auburn come to Columbia. I have great respect for both programs. They both have great coaching staffs."

The Gamecocks have dropped 10 of their 12 previous matchups with Auburn, with another ending in a tie in a series that dates back to 1930. The Gamecocks lone win in the series was by a 16-14 count in 1933 when the game was played in Birmingham. The teams last met in 2014, a 42-35 Auburn win on the Plains. Coach Muschamp worked as Auburn's defensive coordinator from 2006-07 and again in 2015, then under current Tiger head coach Gus Malzahn.

Carolina has had better success against Ole Miss, splitting 16 games evenly in a series that dates back to 1947. The Gamecocks have won the last three games in the series, including a wild 48-44 decision in Oxford in 2018, the last time the two teams met. The Gamecocks are 3-3 overall when playing at Ole Miss, winning both of their last two trips to Vaught Hemingway Stadium. The Rebels are led by first-year head coach Lane Kiffin.

The Gamecocks' 10-game schedule features five teams ranked among the top-13 in the Coaches' preseason poll, with Georgia (No. 4), LSU (5), Florida (8), Auburn (11) and Texas A&M (13) on the docket.

The Gamecocks 2020 home schedule now consists of games against Auburn, Georgia, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas A&M. The road slate features trips to Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt. Dates of all games are expected to be announced in the next two weeks. The first game will be scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26. The SEC Championship game will be held in Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 19.

