A 91 lb watermelon is up for grabs and you could be the lucky winner!

You could win a 91 lb watermelon from a Georgia market, and all proceeds from the raffle go towards a worthy non-profit organization.
You could win a 91 lb watermelon from a Georgia market, and all proceeds from the raffle go towards a worthy non-profit organization.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BLYTHE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It may seem too good to be true! You could win a 91 lb watermelon from a Georgia market, and all proceeds from the raffle go towards a worthy non-profit organization.

The Blythe Market will be raffling this 91lb Carolina Cross Watermelon on Saturday, August 8 at 3:30 p.m. to benefit the American Legion.

You can buy a $2:00 ticket at the farm store located at 5125 Deans Bridge Rd., Blythe, Georgia during the following hours: Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. or on that Saturday before 3:00 p.m.

The winner does not need to be present during the announcement to win and claim the watermelon.

Visitors are encouraged to pick up some fresh produce, farm-raised meat, artisan cheese, livestock feed, or baked treats while visiting!

Regular hours of operation for the market are as follows:

Monday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Thursday from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and

Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For more information about the raffle or to contact the Blythe Market, visit their Facebook page.

More about the American Legion, per the official website:

The American Legion is the nation’s largest wartime veterans service organization, committed to mentoring youth and sponsorship of wholesome programs in our communities, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting strong national security, and continued devotion to our fellow servicemembers and veterans:

