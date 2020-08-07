2-vehicle crash south of Aiken sends 5 people to hospital

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A wreck Thursday night south of Aiken sent five people to a hospital and hindered traffic on U.S. 1 for a time.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported that the crash occurred at 9:40 p.m. on Columbia Highway North between Piper Road and Barn Own Road.

The crash involved two vehicles that were both traveling north.

A 2007 Chrysler passed a 1991 Ford pickup in a legal passing zone, the patrol reported. The driver of the pickup tried to make a left turn and the vehicles collided, the patrol reported.

The Chrysler left the roadway to the right and overturned, the patrol said.

The four occupants of the Chrysler and the single occupant of the pickup were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, the patrol reported.

