Update: Woman sought after shooting injures 1 in Augusta parking lot

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman wanted for questioning after a shooting.

The shooting occurred Wednesday in the parking lot of Prime Time Bar and Grill, 1721 Gordon Highway.

Authorities said a male and female got into an argument outside the club and she fired multiple shots, striking the male three times as he was running away from her down Haynie Drive.

The male was transported to a medical facility for treatment and the female fled the scene, authorities said.

The agency released a photo of the woman wanted for questioning. Anyone with information about her is urged to contact Investigator Joshua Evans at 706-821-1085 or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

