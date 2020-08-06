Water levels to be lowered 2 feet for work on Stevens Creek Dam

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – Dominion Energy is temporarily lowering water levels on the Stevens Creek Reservoir along the Savannah River.

Starting this week, the water will be lowered as much as 2 feet below normal to allow installation of new equipment on the Stevens Creek Dam several miles upriver from Augusta. Dominion says the work will reinforce the dam’s safety and efficiency.

Work is expected to be done by January, weather permitting.

Boaters and swimmers should remember that lower water levels will expose underwater hazards, the company said.

“The company is dedicated to completing the project as quickly as possible, while ensuring minimal impact to recreational users,” Dominion said in a statement.

To check water levels at the dam, visit the U.S. Geological Survey.

