Strong storm topples trees, tractor in Appling

This was among the damage caused by a strong storm Aug. 5, 2020, in Appling.
This was among the damage caused by a strong storm Aug. 5, 2020, in Appling.(WRDW)
By Steve Byerly
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:30 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cleanup is underway this morning in parts of the CSRA after some strong storms Wednesday. 

Appling was among the areas seeing damage from high winds and heavy rain.

A tractor flipped over and trees were ripped to shreds, with some winds reported up to 95 mph.

Once things calmed down, some in the community brought out the chainsaws to help clear trees out of roadways.

This was among the damage caused by 95 mph winds in Appling.
This was among the damage caused by 95 mph winds in Appling.(WRDW)

Looking ahead, here’s the forecast from News 12 Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale:

We’ll see a dry start to today, but a stalled front over the region will bring more scattered storms to the region from the afternoon through around midnight. Heavy rain, frequent lightning and brief strong wind gusts will be possible.

High temperatures are expected to reach the mid- to low 90s, with winds out of the southeast mainly less than 10 mph.

Expect much of the same on Friday.

MORE | Major work set this weekend on Appling-Harlem interchange

