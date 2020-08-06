Should students be allowed at school with pending COVID-19 results?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s concern from parents after two kids were sent to school while waiting on COVID-19 test results. The problem – the schools’ policy didn’t clarify what parents should do.

One student had tested positive each at Lakeside High and Harlem High, with a third undisclosed school. We’ve confirmed the third COVID-19 case at Columbia County Schools is at Evans High School.

Now, Columbia County has updated its protocol. And we’re learning what’s the policy for when someone is waiting on COVID-19 test results.

COVID-19 policies are full of details. It's everything from how close was contact -- to even how long the contact was for. But schools are learning, those details matter.

With each case that’s reported, comes more people expected to follow the rules. In Columbia County-- the rules were not necessarily clear. Twenty-six pages of guidelines , with nothing about staying home while waiting for test results.

That is until Aug. 5.

“If someone in the household is positive, please call us and talk with us, so we can talk about how your child needs to respond to that,” Dr. Sandra Carraway, Columbia County Schools Superintendent, said.

Carraway says they recently put their full protocols online.

“They haven’t always been attached to that plan. Originally, we didn’t have those out there because schools- this was day three,” she said.

Even then, the details are specific. For instance, if a student comes in close contact with someone who is awaiting a test result, but has COVID-like symptoms, then they can still come to school.

Richmond County schools says they’ll be adding rules about staying home while waiting on results and following the Department of Public Health’s guidelines.

Aiken County’s plan refers to DHEC, which gives one paragraph of guidance, but they did say in an email – students should not report to school if they are waiting on a test result. But do report, if a family member is seeking a COVID-19 diagnosis.

But even as plans change, Columbia County says they're committed to moving forward.

“As long as we have a healthy workforce, as long as our children are healthy- we’re going to have school,” Carraway said.

Augusta University said they’ve been working with school officials on their back to school plans and they applaud Columbia County for changing their plan when necessary.

