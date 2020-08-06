Advertisement

SCAM ALERT: CAVE says be aware of COVID-19 swab scam

Scam Warning
Scam Warning(Source: Pixabay)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials with CAVE are warning residents about a group of people they say are part of a Medicaid-Medicare scam involving COVID-19 antibody testing.

CAVE says the group, who identify themselves as “Genetic Screening Technicians” with the name “Youthful IV”, is approaching people in the Augusta area to ask if they want a COVID-19 test or a genetic cancer gene test.

The group members then ask people for their Medicaid-Medicare number and take a swab of your mouth before letting you know you’ll receive results in the mail. The group, CAVE says, has also offered gifts in exchange for participation.

CAVE says the scam can open up potential victims to identity fraud issues and could contribute to people not taking an actual COVID-19 test.

“Individuals are urged to not fall victim to this scam and to report similar scams to their local law enforcement agency,” a statement from CAVE said.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

How competition is heating up in the mac and cheese market

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
There’s a battle astir in the mac and cheese business, with a new player entering the market and a stalwart brand reminding us the dish isn’t just for dinner.

News

AU Health data shows recent spike in positive cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Residents in the CSRA are continuing to get tested for COVID-19, but AU Health is monitoring a worrying issue -- a rise in positive cases.

News

Water levels to be lowered 2 feet for work on Stevens Creek Dam

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Dominion Energy is temporarily lowering water levels on the Stevens Creek Reservoir along the Savannah River.

Latest News

News

Update: Dates released for South Carolina high school sports

Updated: 6 hours ago
The South Carolina High School League Executive Committee has now set new dates for football season and other fall sports.

News

Early voting in primary runoff ends Friday in Richmond County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
This is the final week of early voting for the primary runoff in Richmond County. Get details on the locations and hours.

News

Woman sought after shooting outside Prime Time Bar and Grill

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman wanted for questioning after a shooting.

News

South Carolina hits new pandemic-era low in 1st-time jobless claims

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
New unemployment claims in South Carolina have reached their lowest point since the start of the pandemic.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 testing offered in Louisville, Augusta

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WRDW/WAGT
Free coronavirus testing will be offered today in Louisville and Friday in Augusta. Get details on how to make an appointment.

News

An update on lawsuit over S.C. funds for private school tuition

Updated: 8 hours ago
Opponents of SAFE grants filed a petition to take the case directly to the South Carolina Supreme Court.