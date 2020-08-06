SCAM ALERT: CAVE says be aware of COVID-19 swab scam

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials with CAVE are warning residents about a group of people they say are part of a Medicaid-Medicare scam involving COVID-19 antibody testing.

CAVE says the group, who identify themselves as “Genetic Screening Technicians” with the name “Youthful IV”, is approaching people in the Augusta area to ask if they want a COVID-19 test or a genetic cancer gene test.

The group members then ask people for their Medicaid-Medicare number and take a swab of your mouth before letting you know you’ll receive results in the mail. The group, CAVE says, has also offered gifts in exchange for participation.

CAVE says the scam can open up potential victims to identity fraud issues and could contribute to people not taking an actual COVID-19 test.

“Individuals are urged to not fall victim to this scam and to report similar scams to their local law enforcement agency,” a statement from CAVE said.

