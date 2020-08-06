Advertisement

S.C. experts work on app to track COVID-19 exposures

By Lillian Donahue
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina is in the process of developing a voluntary app that uses new Apple and Google software on phones to track and alert for potential COVID-19 exposure.

Android and iPhone users may have noticed a new feature added in recent updates called “COVID-19 Exposure Logging.”

Android users can find it under “Google” in settings. On iPhone, it’s under “Settings,” then “Privacy” and under that, go to the “Health” section.

“The purpose of the service is to allow your device to use your Bluetooth to track your proximity to individuals who have reported in government issued applications that they are COVID-19 positive,” said Earl Smith Jr., Network systems professor at Trident Technical College. “That will allow you to get the time, location and for how long you were exposed to someone who has acknowledge that they have COVID.”

Only a handful of state health agencies have developed apps to use the feature.

Dig deeper with more coverage:
Backlog in COVID-19 test results creates larger issues
COVID-19 cases won’t change back-to-school plans in Columbia County
‘She was a good mother, a perfect mother’: Family sees pain of pandemic

The app which MUSC is working on would have to be reviewed by the Department of Health and Environmental Control before being used on a mass scale.

“I think it is a smart idea,” Charleston resident Ava Green said. “But for some people that wouldn’t want it, it might be a little weird to getting that and being tracked.”

Lancie Affonso, the director of the data science program and cyber security professor at the College of Charleston, said any data collection poses risks and that voluntary use of such an app would be necessary.

“On the one hand, data will help us maybe, flatten the curve in notifying individuals so they don’t go out and spread the virus,” Affonso said. “But on the flip side, because there hasn’t been any precedent we haven’t had time as software engineers to walk through the process and as data scientists to study the algorithms we’re using.”

Smith also said he is cautious of the new technology, but not completely opposed if created with patient privacy at top of mind.

“I enjoy the fact that we can find new ways to use technology to further advance society. To further protect us from a pandemic,” Smith said. “But, at the same time, I just want to be very cautious that we’re doing it as safely as possible.”

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 testing offered in Louisville, Augusta

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WRDW/WAGT
Free coronavirus testing will be offered today in Louisville and Friday in Augusta. Get details on how to make an appointment.

News

An update on lawsuit over S.C. funds for private school tuition

Updated: 1 hour ago
Opponents of SAFE grants filed a petition to take the case directly to the South Carolina Supreme Court.

News

How your phone could help track COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 1 hour ago
Experts in South Carolina are developing an app to help state agencies notify you if you have been in contact with someone who is infected with coronavirus.

News

Fight over private school grants could be heading to S.C. high court

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Wakeman
The battle over grants that would help pay for private school tuition across the state might be heading to the South Carolina Supreme Court.

Latest News

News

Georgia governor signs law to protect police, plans special session to fix tax bill

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is signing into law a new measure providing additional legal protections to police officers. He signed another law despite problems, and plans a special session to fix it.

News

Local family struggles with reality of losing everything in fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
For one local family that lost everything in a fire, every day is full of uncertainty — especially now that money is running low.

News

How a local family is trying to pick up the pieces

Updated: 2 hours ago
After losing everything to a fire, the Palmer family has been living in a hotel for weeks.

Back To School

COVID-19 cases won’t change back-to-school plans in Columbia County

Updated: 3 hours ago
Three coronavirus cases in the first three days of classes won’t change plans for the start of the school year in Columbia County, officials say.

News

This is some of the damage storms caused in the CSRA

Updated: 3 hours ago
Winds up to 95 mph were recorded as strong storms swept through the CSRA on Aug. 5, 2020.

News

Severe weather shreds trees, topples tractor in CSRA

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Cleanup is underway this morning in parts of the CSRA after some strong storms Wednesday.