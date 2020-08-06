Advertisement

Local family struggles with reality of losing everything in fire

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Many families are struggling to make ends meet right now.

But imagine trying to get by, and then losing everything you have to a fire: no clothes, no shoes, not even a place to lay your head.

That’s the reality for Kilian Palmer and his family.

“The house is just gone,” he said.

After losing their home to a fire back in July, they’ve have been living in a hotel for weeks.

MORE | ‘She was a good mother, a perfect mother’: Family sees pain of pandemic

“When you are the one that everyone depends on normally and you are at loss, you have no idea what to do,” Palmer said.

He says every day is full of uncertainty — especially now that money is running low.

“As soon as I wake up in the morning, my first thought is that: ‘What do I have to do today ... reach someone to try to get some help?’” he said.

But when the day comes to an end and it’s time to go to sleep at night, that’s a struggle.

He says as a father, there is nothing more painful than not being able to provide.

“A million things are running through my mind, and most of them, I can’t do anything about,” he said.

He says he received small portions of help from the community and clothes and furniture vouchers.

But some of that help really doesn’t serve a purpose when you don’t have a place to call home.

He says it’s a pain that he lives with every day, not knowing if he and his three daughters will be out on the streets.

“Every day, I am hearing, ‘When are we going to go back home?’” he said, and that’s hurtful within itself.

How to help

You can help out Palmer and his family by donating food or clothes. They say any type of contribution will be a big help.

Visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/AugustaFamilyof5

