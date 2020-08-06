Advertisement

Krispy Kreme is treating educators to something special

The “Straight A Dozen” includes nine glazed doughnuts and three filled with cream and topped with chocolate icing and sprinkles.
The “Straight A Dozen” includes nine glazed doughnuts and three filled with cream and topped with chocolate icing and sprinkles.(WRDW)
By Steve Byerly
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:13 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is introducing Educator Appreciation Week as a sweet way to acknowledge educators who go above and beyond the call of duty — wherever the classroom is. 

Next Tuesday, you can purchase a dozen doughnuts and get a free “Straight A Dozen” to share with any educator in your life. That can be a teacher, mentor, parent, sibling, neighbor, friend or other key player in your education. The “Straight A Dozen” includes nine glazed doughnuts and three filled with cream and topped with chocolate icing, sprinkles and an “A+” message.

Either stop by a participating Krispy Kreme on Tuesday or to redeem online:

  • On Tuesday, visit https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start.
  • Start your order and add one “Straight A Dozen” and one dozen of your choice to your cart.
  • Use promo code “STRAIGHTA” at checkout to redeem the offer for delivery or pickup.  

The offer will be available at participating shops and drive-thrus as well as through Krispy Kreme delivery within 10 miles of shops.

Participating local Krispy Kremes include:

  • 2912 Washington Road, Augusta
  • 3110 Peach Orchard Road, Augusta
  • 2266 Whiskey Road, Aiken

Also, from next Monday through Friday, teachers can get a free glazed doughnut and brewed coffee; just show a teacher ID at checkout. 

MORE | Local schools try to master distancing lesson as they educate

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Strong storm topples trees, tractor in Appling

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Cleanup is underway this morning in parts of the CSRA after some strong storms Wednesday.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 3 hours ago
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

News

Pandemic protocol for young students

Updated: 5 hours ago

Coronavirus

‘She was a good mother, a perfect mother’: Family sees pain of pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
A local family wants to put a face to the cases we hear about so often.

Latest News

News

Local family loses wife and mom to COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Local 10-year-old ‘phenom’ climbs youth golf ranks

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Nick Proto
Golf is fairly new to the Perez family. But who knew that picking up a new hobby would lead to the birth of a potential golf prodigy.

News

COVID-19 test time costs local man his job

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Teaching in a pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Nurse protest outside Charlie Norwood VA

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Mayor says no patrons at Masters is possible

Updated: 10 hours ago