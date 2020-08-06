Krispy Kreme is treating educators to something special

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is introducing Educator Appreciation Week as a sweet way to acknowledge educators who go above and beyond the call of duty — wherever the classroom is.

Next Tuesday, you can purchase a dozen doughnuts and get a free “Straight A Dozen” to share with any educator in your life. That can be a teacher, mentor, parent, sibling, neighbor, friend or other key player in your education. The “Straight A Dozen” includes nine glazed doughnuts and three filled with cream and topped with chocolate icing, sprinkles and an “A+” message.

Either stop by a participating Krispy Kreme on Tuesday or to redeem online:

On Tuesday, visit https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start

Start your order and add one “Straight A Dozen” and one dozen of your choice to your cart.

Use promo code “STRAIGHTA” at checkout to redeem the offer for delivery or pickup.

The offer will be available at participating shops and drive-thrus as well as through Krispy Kreme delivery within 10 miles of shops.

Participating local Krispy Kremes include:

2912 Washington Road, Augusta

3110 Peach Orchard Road, Augusta

2266 Whiskey Road, Aiken

Also, from next Monday through Friday, teachers can get a free glazed doughnut and brewed coffee; just show a teacher ID at checkout.

