Krispy Kreme is treating educators to something special
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is introducing Educator Appreciation Week as a sweet way to acknowledge educators who go above and beyond the call of duty — wherever the classroom is.
Next Tuesday, you can purchase a dozen doughnuts and get a free “Straight A Dozen” to share with any educator in your life. That can be a teacher, mentor, parent, sibling, neighbor, friend or other key player in your education. The “Straight A Dozen” includes nine glazed doughnuts and three filled with cream and topped with chocolate icing, sprinkles and an “A+” message.
Either stop by a participating Krispy Kreme on Tuesday or to redeem online:
- On Tuesday, visit https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start.
- Start your order and add one “Straight A Dozen” and one dozen of your choice to your cart.
- Use promo code “STRAIGHTA” at checkout to redeem the offer for delivery or pickup.
The offer will be available at participating shops and drive-thrus as well as through Krispy Kreme delivery within 10 miles of shops.
Participating local Krispy Kremes include:
- 2912 Washington Road, Augusta
- 3110 Peach Orchard Road, Augusta
- 2266 Whiskey Road, Aiken
Also, from next Monday through Friday, teachers can get a free glazed doughnut and brewed coffee; just show a teacher ID at checkout.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.