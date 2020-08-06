Advertisement

Groceries are getting more expensive

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Prices are spiking at supermarkets, and it’s not just because people are eating in and dining out less.

From February to June, meat and poultry prices rose nearly 11%. Beef and veal prices recorded the highest climb - spiking 20%.

People are paying more for other staples, too. Egg prices are up 10%, and cereals and fresh vegetables are up 4%.

This is all new data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis which tracks personal consumption expenditures to help measure inflation.

While there's no significant shortage of food, disruptions in the supply chain have created scarcities and higher prices.

Major meat processors shuttered months ago when employees got sick, and operations have since slowed to due to new safety practices, which has tightened the country’s supply.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

CDC: People are dying after drinking hand sanitizer

Updated: seconds ago
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people are getting sick and even dying from ingesting hand sanitizer.

News

Early voting in primary runoff ends Friday in Richmond County

Updated: moments ago
|
By Steve Byerly
This is the final week of early voting for the primary runoff in Richmond County. Get details on the locations and hours.

National

Big Texas gator has close call with children

Updated: moments ago
|
When a nearly 12-foot alligator came toward his 4-year-old, a dad sprang into action.

National

Dog lost during Calif. wildfire reunited with owner

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
Greg Skeens' little blue heeler, Buck, ran off after a coyote escaping the wildfire, leaving Skeens to believe he was gone for good.

National

Dog lost during Calif. wildfire reunited with owner

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
A happy reunion took place when a dog that went missing during the massive wildfire in Southern California was rescued and reunited with his loving owner.

Latest News

National

Lebanese vent fury at leaders over Beirut blast as Macron visits

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By BASSEM MROUE and SARAH EL DEEB
Lebanese officials targeted in the investigation of the massive blast that tore through Beirut sought to shift blame for the presence of explosives at the city’s port, and the visiting French president warned Thursday that without serious reforms the country would “continue to sink.”

News

Update: Woman sought after shooting injures 1 in Augusta parking lot

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Steve Byerly
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman wanted for questioning after a shooting.

News

Update: Dates released for South Carolina high school sports

Updated: 1 hour ago
The South Carolina High School League Executive Committee has now set new dates for football season and other fall sports.

News

South Carolina hits new pandemic-era low in 1st-time jobless claims

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Steve Byerly
New unemployment claims in South Carolina have reached their lowest point since the start of the pandemic.

National Politics

Obama’s Medicaid expansion keeps gaining ground under Trump

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
President Donald Trump is still trying to overturn “Obamacare,” but his predecessor’s health care law keeps gaining ground in places where it was once unwelcome.