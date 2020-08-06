Advertisement

Fight over private school grants could be heading to S.C. high court

School classroom
School classroom(WRDW)
By Emily Wakeman
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The battle over grants that would help pay for private school tuition across the state might be heading to the South Carolina Supreme Court.

Opponents of Gov. Henry McMaster’s Safe Access to Flexible Education grants, also called SAFE grants, filed a lawsuit last month. It came after McMaster allocated $32 million of GEER funds, which stands for Governor’s Education Emergency Relief funds, to the grant program that provides one-time scholarships to middle- and low-income students wanting to attend private schools.

An Orangeburg circuit judge heard the case last Wednesday but didn’t make a decision. On Tuesday, opponents of the SAFE grants filed a petition to take the case directly to the South Carolina Supreme Court. It’s something attorneys on both sides support, saying that reaching a resolution to the case is critical as the start of school approaches.

“We all know that school is coming in just a few weeks,” said Daniel Suhr, an attorney at the Justice Institute and the lead attorney for the Palmetto Promise Institute, who is a defendant in the case.

Dig deeper with more coverage:
Survey reveals S.C. teachers’ COVID-19 experiences
Local schools try to master distancing lesson as they educate

Both the plaintiffs’ and defendants’ attorneys said that a resolution is necessary so that the money can be utilized for its intended purpose: to provide emergency education relief as students head back to the classroom.

“There are a lot of families — thousands of South Carolina families — who want to use this program to access new educational options for their children and, unfortunately right now, they are stuck in this legal limbo where they just don’t know if this program is going to be available,” Suhr said.

“It was meant to be emergency relief for schools — public schools — so we would like to have this case resolved as well so it can be spent properly on those schools,” said Skyler Hutto, the lead attorney representing the plaintiffs in the case.

Hutto said there are now six plaintiffs on the case including Dr. Thomasena Adams, the Orangeburg County School District, and the S.C. Education Association. Hutto said that the SAFE grants aren’t constitutional and he filed the petition on Tuesday to the South Carolina Supreme Court.

“I’m hoping these funds can be available for public schools here as they are opening,” Hutto said.

Hutto said that the case could bypass the circuit courts because it’s a matter that addresses public interest and it involves an important constitutional question. He added their main argument is that the grants violate South Carolina’s constitution by giving public dollars directly to private schools.

“They stated that the funds are transferred directly from the state to the school,” Hutto said.

However, Suhr, the attorney representing the organization that McMaster tasked with facilitating the grant applications and is also a defendant, disagrees.

“It’s children, it’s students, who are the beneficiaries of this program,” Suhr said.

He said the grants give families a choice on which schools fit their child best.

The Orangeburg County Circuit Judge who presided over last week’s hearing renewed the temporary restraining order for another 10 days. He also released control of the case if the Supreme Court decides to take it up. There’s no deadline on when the S.C. Supreme Court needs to respond to the petition or whether or not they will take the case.

If the Supreme Court chooses not to hear the case, it will go back to the circuit court for a final ruling.

The temporary restraining order on the funds will expire in nine days

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Georgia governor signs law to protect police, plans special session to fix tax bill

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is signing into law a new measure providing additional legal protections to police officers. He signed another law despite problems, and plans a special session to fix it.

News

Local family struggles with reality of losing everything in fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
For one local family that lost everything in a fire, every day is full of uncertainty — especially now that money is running low.

News

How a local family is trying to pick up the pieces

Updated: 1 hour ago
After losing everything to a fire, the Palmer family has been living in a hotel for weeks.

Back To School

COVID-19 cases won’t change back-to-school plans in Columbia County

Updated: 1 hours ago
Three coronavirus cases in the first three days of classes won’t change plans for the start of the school year in Columbia County, officials say.

Latest News

News

This is some of the damage storms caused in the CSRA

Updated: 2 hours ago
Winds up to 95 mph were recorded as strong storms swept through the CSRA on Aug. 5, 2020.

News

Severe weather shreds trees, topples tractor in CSRA

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Cleanup is underway this morning in parts of the CSRA after some strong storms Wednesday.

News

Krispy Kreme is treating educators to something special

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is introducing Educator Appreciation Week as a sweet way to acknowledge educators who go above and beyond the call of duty — wherever the classroom is.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 6 hours ago
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

News

Pandemic protocol for young students

Updated: 8 hours ago

Coronavirus

‘She was a good mother, a perfect mother’: Family sees pain of pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
A local family wants to put a face to the cases we hear about so often.