Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We are expecting a dry start early, but a stalled front over the region will bring more scattered storms to the region in the afternoon through around midnight. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, and brief strong wind gusts will be possible again Thursday. Highs are expected to reach the mid to low 90s. Winds will be out of the southeast mainly less than 10 mph.

Our pattern is not expected to change too much Friday into the weekend. Each day will see highs in the mid to low 90s and a few afternoon storms will be possible.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.