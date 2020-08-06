Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Isolated severe weather today. Scattered storms again Friday, but looking drier this weekend.
By Riley Hale
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Storms will be possible through this evening, but we are expecting mostly dry conditions after midnight. There is a low risk for severe storms today, mainly for the threat of strong wind gusts. Heavy downpours could also create isolated flooding issues across the CSRA. Lows tonight will drop to the mid and low 70s by early Friday. Winds will remain light out of the southeast.

Isolated severe storms are possible through this evening, mainly for the threat of strong wind.
Isolated severe storms are possible through this evening, mainly for the threat of strong wind.(WRDW)

We are expecting a dry start early Friday, but a stalled front over the region will bring more scattered storms to the region in the afternoon through around midnight. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, and brief strong wind gusts will be possible again Friday. Highs are expected to reach the mid to low 90s. Winds will be out of the south mainly less than 10 mph.

Our pattern is expected to be slightly drier for the weekend. We should be dry most of the day Saturday with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. There will still be the opportunity for a few isolated storms to form in the afternoon and evening, but coverage should once again be isolated. Highs will be a little hotter Saturday and reach the mid to upper 90s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Sunday is looking like another day with hot highs in the mid to upper 90s and isolated storms after lunchtime. \

Our pattern looks to turn wetter again by early next week. Scattered storms are expected Monday afternoon and evening with highs in the mid 90s.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Tim Strong
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.

News

Severe weather shreds trees, topples truck in CSRA

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Cleanup is underway this morning in parts of the CSRA after some strong storms Wednesday.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Riley Hale
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:19 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
The latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.

Latest News

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:43 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Carpino
The latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:35 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Carpino
The latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino.

News

See damage from thunderstorms that swept through CSRA

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 1:31 PM EDT
This photo gallery shows damage by thunderstorms on Aug. 4, 2020.

News

See damage from thunderstorms that swept through CSRA

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:01 AM EDT
Storms swept through the CSRA region on Aug. 3, 2020, as Tropical Storm Isaias passed off the East Coast.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:52 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale.