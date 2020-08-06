CSRA schools try to master the lesson on distancing while continuing to educate

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After photos from North Columbia Elementary School sparked some talk on social media, we went to school officials to for clarity on wearing masks and social distancing for younger students.

Multiple districts have confirmed they will approach guidelines based on grade levels.

In Columbia County --

“For middle and high school students, face coverings were required when students were in transitions such as changing classes,” Dr. Sandra Carraway, Columbia County superintendent, said.

So, for now, masks are not required for elementary school students.

Across the river in Aiken County, the board says they’ll require students to wear coverings only in common areas, adding that they don’t expect younger kids like elementary students to be in those places as much.

And when it comes to Richmond County, masks are not set to be required at all right now for any grade level. But the board says it's still tweaking final plans before kids hit the ground running next month.

Some parents think young kids just won't be able to keep these on. We see a mask; they see a slingshot. And they'll probably trade them with their friends too.

“If one has a mask that the other likes, you know, he’s going to leave school-- leave home in the morning to go to school with an x-man mask, and come home in a Batman mask,” Amber Porterfield said.

Porterfield is mom to a third grader, and she says she’s is conflicted about masks for students.

“They want to be by their friends, they don’t want to feel like they’re hazardous material,” she explained. “Basically, it could really, you know, take a hit on a kid’s self esteem.”

She also argues it feels unreasonable to expect kids to wear them for the full day. She says that, coupled with her own health risks, helped her make the decision to continue home schooling.

And while she’s learning new lessons with her kid, schools argue they’re doing the same -- trying to master this lesson on social distancing and safety, all while trying to have a successful academic year too.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.