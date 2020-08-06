COVID-19 testing offered in Louisville, Augusta
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Free coronavirus testing will be offered in Louisville and Augusta.
Here’s a look at the schedule:
- Free testing will be offered today in Jefferson County at 2501 U.S. 1. Testing will be offered from 9-11 a.m. in an event hosted by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Call 706-721-5800 to schedule an appointment.
- Like each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, testing will be offered Friday in the parking lot of the Walmart store at 3338 Wrightsboro Road in Augusta. Testing will be offered from 7-9 a.m., but you’ll need to make an appointment at https://www.doineedacovid19test.com.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.