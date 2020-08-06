Advertisement

COVID-19 testing offered in Louisville, Augusta

By WRDW/WAGT
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Free coronavirus testing will be offered in Louisville and Augusta.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

  • Free testing will be offered today in Jefferson County at 2501 U.S. 1. Testing will be offered from 9-11 a.m. in an event hosted by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Call 706-721-5800 to schedule an appointment.
  • Like each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, testing will be offered Friday in the parking lot of the Walmart store at 3338 Wrightsboro Road in Augusta. Testing will be offered from 7-9 a.m., but you’ll need to make an appointment at https://www.doineedacovid19test.com.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

1.2 million seek jobless aid after $600 federal check ends

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By PAUL WISEMAN
Nearly 1.2 million laid-off Americans applied for state unemployment benefits last week, evidence that the coronavirus keeps forcing companies to slash jobs just as a critical $600 weekly federal jobless payment has expired.

News

S.C. experts work on app to track COVID-19 exposures

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lillian Donahue
The Medical University of South Carolina is in the process of developing a voluntary app that uses new Apple and Google software on phones to track and alert for potential COVID-19 exposure.

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Coronavirus

Rockettes cancel Christmas show due to coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
All tickets sold for the 2020 show will be automatically refunded.

Latest News

Coronavirus

MLB tightening virus protocols, including masks in dugouts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JAKE SEINER AP Sports Writer
The league made changes to its 2020 operations manual after outbreaks on the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals led to 21 postponements in the first two weeks of a shortened 60-game season.

Back To School

COVID-19 cases won’t change back-to-school plans in Columbia County

Updated: 3 hours ago
Three coronavirus cases in the first three days of classes won’t change plans for the start of the school year in Columbia County, officials say.

Politics

Facebook, citing virus misinformation, deletes Trump post

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY
Facebook has deleted a post by President Donald Trump for the first time, saying it violated its policy against spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.

National Politics

Capitol negotiators still stuck, still trying on virus aid

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
After more than a week’s worth of meetings, at least some clarity is emerging in the bipartisan Washington talks on a huge COVID-19 response bill.

National Politics

State Dept.: Russia pushes disinformation in online network

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and AMANDA SEITZ
The State Department says Russia is using social media, state-funded media and a loose network of proxy websites to amplify conspiracy theories and misinformation, most recently around the coronavirus.

National

UConn becomes 1st FBS team to cancel football season because of coronavirus

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By PAT EATON-ROBB
UConn canceled its 2020-2021 football season Wednesday, becoming the first FBS program to suspend football because of the coronavirus pandemic, as other schools had taken the Huskies off their schedules and the governor was reluctant to allow UConn to travel to states with high infection rates.