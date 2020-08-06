Advertisement

Country star Kane Brown appears in selfie with employee at Virginia travel center

Brown flashes a hang-loose sign
Kane Brown performs during the US99 Stars and Strings concert at the Allstate Arena on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Rosemont, Ill.
Kane Brown performs during the US99 Stars and Strings concert at the Allstate Arena on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Rosemont, Ill.(Source: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPHINE, Va. (Gray News) – You never know when your brush with fame will come.

Angie Graves was working at the Subway at White’s Travel Center along Interstate 81/64 on Thursday morning when she spied country music star Kane Brown.

“He was super-cool as he posed with Angie for a selfie!!” a Facebook post from the travel center said.

Imagine the shock our Subway employee, Angie Graves felt when KANE BROWN stopped in this Morning!! Brown is a...

Posted by White's Travel Center on Thursday, August 6, 2020

Brown flashes a hang-loose sign and appears to be smiling behind his mask.

The singer’s latest single is “Be Like That.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

How is one assisted living facility keeping seniors happy? Through virtual reality

Updated: moments ago
|
By William Rioux
Seniors at an assisted living home in Evans are taking a page out of the younger generation's playbook.

News

Seniors use virtual reality to stay in shape

Updated: 9 minutes ago

News

A digital divide could create an educational divide

Updated: 12 minutes ago

News

School protocols when student is tested

Updated: 17 minutes ago

Latest News

News

I-TEAM: COVID-19 exposes, creates deeper digital divide for students

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Liz Owens
While some parents chose online learning for their children this school year, other parents are left with no choice but to allow their children to learn at least part-time from home.

National Politics

Democrats demand Postal Service reverse changes slowing mail

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY
A Democratic senator said Thursday he is launching an investigation into changes at the U.S. Postal Service that are causing delays in mail deliveries across the country just as big volume increases are expected for mail-in election voting.

News

Businesses still hoping for better sales through SC’s tax-free weekend

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
Many students are not returning to school in-person this year, but tax-free weekend in South Carolina is still happening.

National Politics

Playing electoral defense, Trump claims Biden opposes God

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump is engaging in a deeply personal attack on Joe Biden, even questioning without foundation the former vice president's faith in God.

National Politics

‘See you in court’: ACLU files nearly 400 cases versus Trump

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Since the day Trump took office, the ACLU has filed 237 lawsuits against the administration and about 160 other legal actions.

National

Trump: Biden wants to 'hurt God'

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Trump tells crowd on tarmac that Joe Biden wants to "hurt God."