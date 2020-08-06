Advertisement

How competition is heating up in the mac and cheese market

The macaroni and cheese battle is heating up.
By Steve Byerly
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a battle astir in the mac and cheese business, with a new player entering the market and a stalwart brand reminding us the dish isn’t just for dinner.

This week, Cheetos is launching three flavors of macaroni and cheese: bold and cheesy, flamin' hot and cheesy, and cheesy jalepeno.

With corkscrew noodles, they’ll be available in both boxes and single-serve cups, but only at Walmart for now. They’ll be available at other retailers in 2021.

It’s a natural progression for a product that’s increasingly become a cooking ingredient in foods ranging from fair fare to home-cooked casseroles.

MORE | Krispy Kreme is treating educators to something special

“We’ve seen incredible culinary creativity from our Cheetos fans through the years, taking our product and using as an actual ingredient in recipes — whether at restaurants, or now more than ever, at home,” Rachel Ferdinando, a senior vice present at Frito-Lay North America, sad in a statement. “Cheetos Mac ‘n' Cheese borrows that culinary inspiration to provide a mischievous mashup of an ordinary fan favorite.”

Meanwhile, with Kraft saying 56% of parents have served mac and cheese for breakfast, the company for the first time is replacing the word “dinner” with “breakfast” on its iconic blue box of macaroni and cheese.

A mac and cheese breakfast “is a win-win for families at a time when they need all the wins they can get,” said Kelsey Cooperstein of Kraft Heinz.

