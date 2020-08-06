How competition is heating up in the mac and cheese market

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a battle astir in the mac and cheese business, with a new player entering the market and a stalwart brand reminding us the dish isn’t just for dinner.

This week, Cheetos is launching three flavors of macaroni and cheese: bold and cheesy, flamin' hot and cheesy, and cheesy jalepeno.

With corkscrew noodles, they’ll be available in both boxes and single-serve cups, but only at Walmart for now. They’ll be available at other retailers in 2021.

It’s a natural progression for a product that’s increasingly become a cooking ingredient in foods ranging from fair fare to home-cooked casseroles.

“We’ve seen incredible culinary creativity from our Cheetos fans through the years, taking our product and using as an actual ingredient in recipes — whether at restaurants, or now more than ever, at home,” Rachel Ferdinando, a senior vice present at Frito-Lay North America, sad in a statement. “Cheetos Mac ‘n' Cheese borrows that culinary inspiration to provide a mischievous mashup of an ordinary fan favorite.”

Meanwhile, with Kraft saying 56% of parents have served mac and cheese for breakfast, the company for the first time is replacing the word “dinner” with “breakfast” on its iconic blue box of macaroni and cheese.

A mac and cheese breakfast “is a win-win for families at a time when they need all the wins they can get,” said Kelsey Cooperstein of Kraft Heinz.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.