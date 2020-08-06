Advertisement

Barnwell Coroner investigates death of man found with gunshot wound

(KKTV)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Barnwell County, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell County Coroner and Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man after his body was found on a dirt road on Wednesday.

According to the report, the body of Perry J. Kearse, 50, of Barnwell SC was discovered today at approximately 1:17 p.m. on a dirt path located off Harris Road in Barnwell, SC.

After examining the body, it is believed Mr. Kearse died from a gunshot wound of the head. His manner of death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the report.

An autopsy will be performed.

The case is under investigation by the Barnwell County Coroner’s Office and the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office.

No other information can be given at this time.

Golf is fairly new to the Perez family. But who knew that picking up a new hobby would lead to the birth of a potential golf prodigy.

President Donald Trump will visit a Whirlpool factory in Clyde, Ohio Thursday. There, he'll propose new steps to bring American jobs back on-shore, and tout his record revitalizing manufacturing.