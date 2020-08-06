Barnwell Coroner investigates death of man found with gunshot wound

Barnwell County, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell County Coroner and Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man after his body was found on a dirt road on Wednesday.

According to the report, the body of Perry J. Kearse, 50, of Barnwell SC was discovered today at approximately 1:17 p.m. on a dirt path located off Harris Road in Barnwell, SC.

After examining the body, it is believed Mr. Kearse died from a gunshot wound of the head. His manner of death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the report.

An autopsy will be performed.

The case is under investigation by the Barnwell County Coroner’s Office and the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office.

No other information can be given at this time.

