AU Health data shows recent spike in positive cases

AU Health opens new testing site as cases rise
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Residents in the CSRA are continuing to get tested for COVID-19, but AU Health is monitoring a worrying issue -- a rise in positive cases.

According to AU Health officials, 28.8 percent of those who tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday returned with a positive result.

That data is the highest since the start of the pandemic, health officials say.

Cases in Richmond County and Columbia County continue to rise, with Richmond County, in particular, turning into a hotspot that the state of Georgia is currently monitoring.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

