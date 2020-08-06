Advertisement

ACC unveils reduced 11-game season schedule for football

The ACC announced Wednesday that Notre Dame will join the conference for the 2020 season.
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After the ACC moved to reimagine the fall sports schedule due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the conference unveiled the football schedule Thursday.

All ACC teams will now play an 11-game season with 10 conference games and one out-of-conference game. The ACC Championship game has also been moved to Dec. 12 or 19.

The ACC season is also set to begin on Sept. 10 with the University of Miami taking on UAB.

You can view the full schedule here.

