Woods in a better place heading into this PGA Championship

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tiger Woods is in a better place going into this PGA Championship than last year.

Woods was still hungover from his 2019 Masters victory, hardly practiced and missed the cut at Bethpage Black. This time, he showed up at the TPC Harding Park in San Francisco and played 27 holes Sunday and Monday.

Woods says his game feels better. He still can’t predict what that will mean as he tries to join Jack Nicklaus and Walter Hagen as five-time PGA champions.

Woods says only three times has he gone into a major knowing he only needed his heart to keep beating for him to win. He has won 15 majors.

