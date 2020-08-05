Walmart bringing free drive-in movies to North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (Gray News) – Walmart is transforming its parking lots into free drive-in movie theaters, and North Augusta will be one of the sites.

Starting at 5 p.m. today, you can sign up for tickets at TheWalmartDriveIn.com. They’ll be limited and you’ll need to get one in advance because none will be available at the gate.

In the CSRA, the movies will come to North Augusta, with showings on Oct 9 and 10 — rain or shine — as part of a program at 160 supercenters across the country.

The films will vary by location, and we don’t know which ones are coming here yet, but the selection includes:

“Wonder Woman,” PG-13, 2017

“Spy Kids,” PG, 2001

“Space Jam,” PG, 1996

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” PG, 2018

“Ghostbusters,” PG, 1984

“The Wizard of Oz,” PG, 1939

“Black Panther,” PG-13, 2018

“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” PG, 1982

“Friday Night Lights,” PG-13, 2004

“We recognize the challenges our customers and their families have faced over the last few months and we wanted to create an experience where they could come together safely to create new memories,” said Walmart Chief Customer Officer Janey Whiteside.

Tickets for each event are free but will be limited. Social distancing will apply at each location.

Things to know

Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the film will start at 7:30 p.m. No late entry will be allowed.

Tickets will be scanned upon arrival, so either have it on your phone or printed out. Staff members will guide you to a parking spot.

You’ll need an FM radio to listen to the film.

You can bring as many people as you have seat belts in your car.

A mask will be required when outside of your vehicle.

This is a family event, so no alcohol is allowed.

You can bring your own snacks. Walmart previously announced that food would be sold on site and that snack packs could be purchased in advance.

For everyone’s safety, please stay in your car.

One car per ticket and you must have a vehicle.

Restrooms will be inside the store, so wear your mask when entering.

