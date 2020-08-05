Victim dies several days after vehicle crash in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A person has died several days after a vehicle crash in Augusta, according to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office.

Crystal Glenn, 38, was pronounced dead at 5:08 a.m. Tuesday at Augusta University Medical Center, where Glenn had been since the crash on Friday.

Glenn died of injuries suffered in the crash near Cross Creek High School, according to authorities.

The crash occurred in the 3900 block of Old Waynesboro Road, which is near where she lived, according to Coroner Mark Bowen.

There will not be an autopsy, according to Bowen.

