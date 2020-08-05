Advertisement

Victim dies several days after vehicle crash in Augusta

A driver failed to yield the right of way and hit a police vehicle.
A driver failed to yield the right of way and hit a police vehicle.((WITN))
By Steve Byerly
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A person has died several days after a vehicle crash in Augusta, according to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office.

Crystal Glenn, 38, was pronounced dead at 5:08 a.m. Tuesday at Augusta University Medical Center, where Glenn had been since the crash on Friday.

Glenn died of injuries suffered in the crash near Cross Creek High School, according to authorities.

The crash occurred in the 3900 block of Old Waynesboro Road, which is near where she lived, according to Coroner Mark Bowen.

There will not be an autopsy, according to Bowen.

MORE | Lifesaving cable barriers coming to I-20, I-520 medians in Georgia

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Donated fans sought to help vulnerable Grovetown residents beat the heat

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Steve Byerly
The city of Grovetown is collecting electric fans to help residents beat the heat when they’re not allowed to leave the house due to COVID-19 restrictions.

News

Drivers are seeing a new traffic signal in Columbia County this week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Steve Byerly
A newly installed traffic signal at Wrightsboro Road and Chambin Road is set to become operational this week.

News

Augusta mayor, city officials to discuss COVID-19 today

Updated: 3 hours ago
Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr., along with other city and state officials, will deliver an update regarding COVID-19 efforts in the City of Augusta, and recent executive orders from the state and local governments.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 3 hours ago
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

Latest News

News

More focus on virtual learning in Richmond Co.

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Husband takes job to see wife in nursing home

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

KICKS 99 Guitar Pull 2020 canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
KICKS 99 & Beasley Media Group Augusta announces the annual 2020 KICKS 99 Guitar Pull will not be held this year due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

News

OK of alcohol delivery brings relief for Augusta businesses

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By William Rioux
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has signed a bill allowing stores to deliver beer, wine and liquor to Georgia homes.

News

N. Augusta residents worry about lack of tax payment on Riverside Village

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Riverside Village was supposed to be done by Dec. 31, 2018. Not only have many projects not even started, but they’ve been seized by the county for outstanding taxes.

News

Myrtle Beach clear after the storm

Updated: 11 hours ago