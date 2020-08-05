UConn becomes 1st FBS program to cancel football over virus

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — UConn has canceled its 2020-2021 football season, becoming the first FBS program to do so because of the coronavirus pandemic. UConn athletic director David Benedict made the announcement Wednesday, saying competition would place student-athletes at an unacceptable level of risk.

Other schools had already taken the Huskies off their schedules and Gov. Ned Lamont was reluctant to allow players to travel to states with high infection rates.

Lamont said the Huskies would be subject to the state’s 14-day quarantine rule after returning from away games.

UConn had been preparing for its first season as an independent after leaving the American Athletic Conference.

