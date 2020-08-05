Advertisement

Task force to consider fate of Augusta’s Confederate monument

Augusta's Confederate monument
Augusta's Confederate monument(WRDW)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new task force will be giving recommendations to Augusta leaders about renaming the city’s monuments and landmarks.

This all as the call to remove Augusta's Confederate monument downtown grows.

The task force will have 60 days to report back to commissioners with a recommendations for the monument, which has been the subject of a petition that gathered thousands of signatures.

Removing any monument in Georgia or South Carolina has to be decided by the state. Local governments cannot make the decision.

EARLIER | Community divided over removing Confederate monuments in Augusta

The monument, standing in a park in the middle of the 700 block of Broad Street, was commissioned by the Ladies Memorial Association of Augusta in 1875.

Around the base of the monument are the life-size statues of four Southern generals in the War Between the States: Thomas R. R. Cobb, Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson, Robert E. Lee, and William Henry Talbot. A Confederate private is depicted at the top of the shaft. The model for this statue was Private Berry Benson of Augusta.

An inscription at the base reads, “In honor of the men of Richmond County who died in the cause of the Confederate States.”

More from the Augusta Commission:

  • Commissioners talked about a possible memorial wall for Augustans who have died from COVID-19. City leaders want the Greater Augusta Arts Council to design it and bring it back to them for approval. But Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. says he wants to think about other options and the cost of building it.
  • The Bell Auditorium will become a polling place for advance voting for the November elections. Augusta commissioners approved that and also unanimously voted to approve over $100,000 to mail absentee ballots to every voter in Richmond County. Officials say the goal is to avoid large crowds on Election Day.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DA fights to get ex-officer jailed again in Rayshard Brooks slaying

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Steve Byerly
The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office is asking a court to revoke bond for the former police officer charged in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks.

News

It's OK not to feel OK during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 40 minutes ago
If the coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on your mental condition, you'rte mot alone. But help is available.

News

Coronavirus is taking a toll on mental as well as physical health

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
About five months into the coronavirus pandemic, people are still suffering from job loss and being isolated from loved ones.

News

Donated fans sought to help vulnerable Grovetown residents beat the heat

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
The city of Grovetown is collecting electric fans to help residents beat the heat when they’re not allowed to leave the house due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Latest News

News

Drivers are seeing a new traffic signal in Columbia County this week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
A newly installed traffic signal at Wrightsboro Road and Chambin Road is set to become operational this week.

News

Victim dies several days after vehicle crash in Augusta

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
A person has died several days after a vehicle crash in Augusta, according to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office.

News

Augusta mayor, city officials to discuss COVID-19 today

Updated: 4 hours ago
Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr., along with other city and state officials, will deliver an update regarding COVID-19 efforts in the City of Augusta, and recent executive orders from the state and local governments.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 5 hours ago
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

News

More focus on virtual learning in Richmond Co.

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Husband takes job to see wife in nursing home

Updated: 7 hours ago