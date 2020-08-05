Advertisement

South Carolina high school football pushed back by 2 weeks

Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina High School League’s start date for football has been pushed back by two weeks.

The first practice had been Aug. 17 but is now set for Sept. 8. The first game had been set for Sept. 11 but now will be Sept. 25. The state championship games for football will be Dec. 4-5.

We’ll let you know about start dates for other sports when we learn about them.

