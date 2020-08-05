SC education leaders discuss survey results regarding teachers’ COVID experiences

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina surveyed every school teacher in the state regarding their experiences teaching during the COVID pandemic.

Within a week of the June survey, more than 12,000 teachers responded. During the last week of June, the research team conducted in-depth focus group interviews with a group of 75 teachers from across the state.

The research team, along with representatives from the South Carolina Education Association, the Palmetto State Teachers Association and the South Carolina Department of Education, released a report of its findings Wednesday regarding the experiences of teachers in the state.

SCEA, PSTA and SCDE also shared policy recommendations based on lessons learned from the experiences of teachers during the spring 2020 school closure period.

See the full results below:

