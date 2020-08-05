Advertisement

Riley’s 3-run homer helps Fried, Braves beat Blue Jays 10-1

(WRDW)
By Charles Odum
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Max Fried boosted Atlanta’s depleted rotation by allowing only one run in six innings, Austin Riley hit a three-run homer and the Braves beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-1.

Riley pulled a 3-2 pitch from Matt Shoemaker into the Blue Jays’ bullpen behind the left-field wall in the fifth. It was the third homer allowed by Shoemaker. Matt Adams and Tyler Flowers hit homers in the second.

Fried was thrust into the role of staff ace when Mike Soroka suffered a torn right Achilles tendon on Monday night, ending his season. The Blue Jays played their first game since Thursday in this virus-interrupted season.

