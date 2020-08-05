Richmond County sheriff pursuing charges against The Country Club

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree says the sheriff’s office pursuing charges after video of a large gathering at The Country Club surfaced on social media.

Roundtree called what he saw in the video a “clear, reckless violation” of the orders put forth by not only the county, but Gov. Brian Kemp’s order.

The Kemp order says bars can only allow gatherings of 50 people or 35 percent of the total occupancy.

Video from the nightclub shows a large capacity crowd not social distancing and many of the patrons were not wearing masks.

However, the club said in statement that it “followed the executive order’s rules by only allowing the 35 percent capacity on Saturday.”

“Upon formal interview of the owner we’ll make a determination of what criminal charges may result,” Roundtree said.

Roundtree says the owners of the club will also have to appear before county commission to answer questions about the event.

Hip hop artist Boozie Bad Azz was playing at the venue at the time of the video’s recording.

Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis also discussed the video during his comments on Tuesday.

Mayor Hardie Davis LIVE NOW: Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis is holding a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Posted by News 12 NBC 26 on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

“Boozie shouldn’t have been in the city,” Davis said.

