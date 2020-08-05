Advertisement

Richmond County sheriff pursuing charges against The Country Club

Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree says the sheriff’s office is investigating after video of a large gathering at The Country Club surfaced on social media.
Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree says the sheriff’s office is investigating after video of a large gathering at The Country Club surfaced on social media.(WRDW)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree says the sheriff’s office pursuing charges after video of a large gathering at The Country Club surfaced on social media.

Roundtree called what he saw in the video a “clear, reckless violation” of the orders put forth by not only the county, but Gov. Brian Kemp’s order.

The Kemp order says bars can only allow gatherings of 50 people or 35 percent of the total occupancy.

Video from the nightclub shows a large capacity crowd not social distancing and many of the patrons were not wearing masks.

However, the club said in statement that it “followed the executive order’s rules by only allowing the 35 percent capacity on Saturday.”

“Upon formal interview of the owner we’ll make a determination of what criminal charges may result,” Roundtree said.

Roundtree says the owners of the club will also have to appear before county commission to answer questions about the event.

Hip hop artist Boozie Bad Azz was playing at the venue at the time of the video’s recording.

Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis also discussed the video during his comments on Tuesday.

Mayor Hardie Davis

LIVE NOW: Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis is holding a news conference at 11:30 a.m.

Posted by News 12 NBC 26 on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

“Boozie shouldn’t have been in the city,” Davis said.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Carolina high school football pushed back by 2 weeks

Updated: 47 minutes ago
The South Carolina High School League’s start date for football has been pushed back by two weeks.

News

Augusta mayor extends face mask mandate to Sept. 8

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
With cases in Richmond County continuing to rise, Mayor Hardie Davis is extending his mask order for an additional 30 days.

News

Walmart bringing free drive-in movies to North Augusta

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Starting this month, Walmart begins transforming its parking lots into free drive-in cinemas — and North Augusta will get two showings.

News

Chemical truck spills materials along Doug Barnard Parkway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
A chemical truck leaked some materials this morning along southbound Doug Barnard Parkway.

Latest News

News

Major work set this weekend on Appling-Harlem interchange

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Major work at the Appling-Harlem interchange will hinder some traffic this weekend, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

News

More than 100 baby sea turtles found dead in North Myrtle Beach after Isaias

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brad Dickerson
A combination of the high tide and storm surge from Hurricane Isaias appears to have resulted in the deaths of over 100 baby sea turtles in the Cherry Grove area of North Myrtle Beach.

News

Internet struggles force S.C. families to send kids back to classrooms

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Caroline Coleburn
The coronavirus pandemic continues to shine a light on how many South Carolinians are truly in the dark when it comes to internet access.

News

How internet struggles can impede S.C. kids' learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
Some families say their problems with internet access leave them little choice when it comes to online vs. in-person learning.

News

Local courthouses will require face coverings starting Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Starting Thursday, the public will be required to wear face coverings to enter courthouses and courtrooms of the Augusta Judicial Circuit.

News

Augusta Commission updates: Monument task force, COVID-19 memorial, elections and more

Updated: 5 hours ago
Here's a quick look at key items the Augusta Commission considered on Aug. 4, 2020.