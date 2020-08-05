PGA Championship at a Glance

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The PGA Championship gets started Thursday at the TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

The course plays 7,251 yards on the scorecard, much longer at sea level and in the heavy air of a marine layer from the Pacific.

This is the first time Harding Park has hosted a major and the second straight year the PGA Championship is held at a municipal golf course. Brooks Koepka is the two-time defending champion.

Tiger Woods goes for a record-tying fifth PGA Championship title. Jordan Spieth needs this major to complete the career Grand Slam. It will be shown on ESPN and CBS.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.