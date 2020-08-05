NCAA board hands call on fall championships to each division

The NCAA Board of Governors is allowing each division of the association to decide independently whether it will be able to conduct championship events safely in fall sports such as soccer, volleyball and lower levels of football during the coronavirus pandemic.

The board had been considering what to do about fall championship events sponsored by the NCAA, but instead of making a broad decision across three divisions, it set parameters for each to make its own call by Aug. 21.

Within hours of the board’s announcement, the Division III presidents council canceled fall sports championship and determined they will not be made up in the spring.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.