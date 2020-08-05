Advertisement

Major work set this weekend on Appling-Harlem interchange

Appling-Harlem interchange
Appling-Harlem interchange(WRDW)
By Steve Byerly
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Major work at the Appling-Harlem interchange will hinder some traffic this weekend, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Beginning Friday night, drivers will be stopped at times on U.S. 221/Appling-Harlem Highway at the Interstate 20 bridge. Crews will direct traffic across the bridge from 6:30 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday as the contractor saws off the existing barrier wall to allow bridge expansion work over I-20. Interstate traffic below will see a lane shift as a safety precaution. A new, wider bridge on U.S. 221 will feature two 12-foot lanes, a 12-foot inside median and 8-foot shoulders.

Ramp roundabouts were selected as the best fit for traffic capacity and to correct driver vision issues at a lower cost, according to transportation officials.

Also, Nature's Way will be moved about 700 feet north.

Completion is expected in late summer 2022 for the project that will accommodate a new Amazon fulfillment center nearby.

