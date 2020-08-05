Local courthouses will require face coverings starting Thursday

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting Thursday, the public will be required to wear face coverings to enter courthouses and courtrooms of the Augusta Judicial Circuit.

In a statement, Court Administrator Nolan E. Martin said the move was made in an effort to be consistent with municipal and county governing authorities and by approval of judges and court security officials.

Like many jurisdictions that have taken similar measures to fight the spread of coronavirus, the policy is meant to “ensure the health, safety, and welfare of the public, litigants and employees during this pandemic,” the statement said.

It will be effective until further notice.

The statement said questions related to the policy can be emailed to nmartin@augustaga.gov.

