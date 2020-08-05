Advertisement

Local courthouses will require face coverings starting Thursday

By Steve Byerly
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting Thursday, the public will be required to wear face coverings to enter courthouses and courtrooms of the Augusta Judicial Circuit.

In a statement, Court Administrator Nolan E. Martin said the move was made in an effort to be consistent with municipal and county governing authorities and by approval of judges and court security officials.

MORE | Georgia parents alarmed by photos of student crowds

Like many jurisdictions that have taken similar measures to fight the spread of coronavirus, the policy is meant to “ensure the health, safety, and welfare of the public, litigants and employees during this pandemic,” the statement said. 

It will be effective until further notice.

The statement said questions related to the policy can be emailed to nmartin@augustaga.gov.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

More than 100 baby sea turtles found dead in North Myrtle Beach after Isaias

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Brad Dickerson
A combination of the high tide and storm surge from Hurricane Isaias appears to have resulted in the deaths of over 100 baby sea turtles in the Cherry Grove area of North Myrtle Beach.

News

Internet struggles force S.C. families to send kids back to classrooms

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Caroline Coleburn
The coronavirus pandemic continues to shine a light on how many South Carolinians are truly in the dark when it comes to internet access.

News

How internet struggles can impede S.C. kids' learning

Updated: 1 hour ago
Some families say their problems with internet access leave them little choice when it comes to online vs. in-person learning.

News

Augusta Commission updates: Monument task force, COVID-19 memorial, elections and more

Updated: 2 hours ago
Here's a quick look at key items the Augusta Commission considered on Aug. 4, 2020.

Latest News

News

Georgia parents alarmed by photos of student crowds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Two Georgia school districts face questions after pictures taken on campus show students packed shoulder-to-shoulder with few masks.

News

DA fights to get ex-officer jailed again in Rayshard Brooks slaying

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office is asking a court to revoke bond for the former police officer charged in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks.

News

It's OK not to feel OK during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
If the coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on your mental condition, you'rte mot alone. But help is available.

News

In CSRA and elsewhere, coronavirus toll is mental as well as medical

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
About five months into the coronavirus pandemic, people are still suffering from job loss and being isolated from loved ones.

News

Task force to consider fate of Augusta’s Confederate monument

Updated: 4 hours ago
A new task force will be giving recommendations to Augusta leaders about renaming the city’s monuments and landmarks.

News

Donated fans sought to help vulnerable Grovetown residents beat the heat

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
The city of Grovetown is collecting electric fans to help residents beat the heat when they’re not allowed to leave the house due to COVID-19 restrictions.